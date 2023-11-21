Google Doodle is celebrating the 110th birthday of Japanese-Brazilian artist Tommy Ohtake whose life signifies the message that it's never too late to find your passion in life and excel at it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Early Life: Born in 1913 in Kyoto, Japan, Ohtake did not begin her painting career until she was 40, but her work continues to stand the test of time. In 1936, at the age of 23, Ohtake visited her brother in Brazil, but as Japan became embroiled in the world conflict, she was unable to return to her birthplace for a long time and settled with her family in Brazil.

However, a visit to a Japanese artist studio almost 15 years later inspired her to try her hand at painting, and Ohtake's first art exhibition was held at the Salão Nacional de Arte Moderna in 1957.

What made Ohtake special? Unlike most of the artists of her time, who were trying to be rigid and precise, Ohtake's vibrant, undefined forms cast an 'imperfect geometry' on the canvas. The journey, which began in 1957, saw Ohtake hold many solo exhibitions over the next decade and receive various awards from Brazilian art salons.

Later, Ohtake became interested in creating public art and eventually developed large-scale installations for many Brazilian and Japanese cities such as Guarulhos, Tokyo and Sao Paulo. Some of Ohtake's most iconic works include a series of murals depicting Sao Paulo's Consolacao metro station and a towering wave-shaped sculpture honouring Japanese immigrants to Brazil.

Ohtake went on to create awards for a Formula 1 race and a film festival. She also drew book illustrations and even designed a film set, always maintaining a strong focus on artistic experimentation.ReR

