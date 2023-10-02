Google Doodle celebrates Japanese writer Fumiko Enchi's 118th birthday.

Google Doodle honors Fumiko Enchi, Japanese feminist and author known for addressing gender discrimination in her works.

Today's Google Doodle commemorates the 118th anniversary of Fumiko Enchi, a Japanese feminist and author who gained prominence in the post-World War II period.

As per the description, Enchi authored numerous plays and novels addressing the unjust domestic roles imposed on women. Her literary characters closely mirrored her own life experiences and evolved in parallel with her career and personal journey.

Born on this date in 1905 in Tokyo, Fumiko Enchi had an early introduction to the world of storytelling through her grandmother, who introduced her to kabuki theater.

Enchi made her literary debut at the age of 21 with the publication of her first play, "A Birthplace," which received positive acclaim from the audience.

The description noted, "Unfortunately, the writer grew ill and lost her home during World War II, causing her to temporarily retreat from the literary world."

Enchi eventually found her way back to the pen and focused more on fiction, writing tales that explored the gender discrimination, lack of equality, and wrongful treatment of women caused by Japan’s patriarchal society. In 1953, she won the Women’s Literature Prize for her story ‘Starving Days’.

In the subsequent years of her career, Enchi continued to release novels centered around resilient and contemplative female lead characters. She held a special affinity for literature from the Heian era authored by women and incorporated similar themes such as motherhood, family responsibilities, desire, aging, and others.

Enchi's distinctive narrative style provided a contemporary reinterpretation of these subjects, solidifying her position as a prominent figure in Japanese literature.

Enchi's notable literary achievements encompass acclaimed works such as "The Waiting Years" (1957), "Masks" (1958), and "A Tale of False Fortunes" (1965). Her contributions to Japanese literature were acknowledged with several awards, including the prestigious Bunka Kunsho (Order of Culture) in 1985, the highest accolade attainable by a Japanese citizen.

Additionally, she earned a place in the Japan Art Academy, the foremost institution in Japan for recognizing accomplished artists.

