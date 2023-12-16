Google Doodle celebrates Kazakhstan Independence Day. Things to know about
Kazakhstan's road to independence wasn't a sudden leap. The seeds of discontent with Soviet rule were sown throughout the 1980s, with events like the 1986 Jeltoqsan protests highlighting the desire for self-determination.
Google Doodle celebrates 32nd Kazakhstan Independence Day, on December 16, 2023. Every year on December 16, Kazakhstan indulges in celebrations as the nation marks its Independence Day. This day holds historical significance, commemorating the moment in 1991 when the country declared its sovereignty from the Soviet Union and embarked on a new journey as an independent state.