Google Doodle on Saturday celebrated the Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year. The day begins with the first new moon of the Lunar calendar and ends 15 days later when the first full moon of the year appears. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lunar calendar is based on the cycles of the moon, hence, the dates of the holiday or its celebration vary every year. This year, the Chinese New Year is being celebrated on February 10.

The origins of Lunar New Year customs date back thousands of years, to a mythological beast that tormented people yearly. In an attempt to ward off the beast, families lit fireworks, covered their doors with red paper, and left lanterns on overnight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Red lanterns are hanging in neighborhoods in large numbers these days. Giving cash in red envelopes to the elderly and the young in families and communities is another common practice.

The Doodle artwork illustrates that 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, a symbol of fortitude, well-being, and prosperity. To all those who celebrate, Happy Lunar New Year!

Lunar New Year 2024: Wishes, quotes, and messages to send your loved ones 1) Let the Lunar New Year inspire you to embrace a fresh start and may it be filled with happiness and love. Happy Chinese New Year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Sending happiness your way in the Year of the Dragon. May the magic of the Lunar New Year be with you always. Happy Chinese New Year.

3) Here's to hoping your Lunar New Year is full of everything that brings you joy, prosperity and fulfilment. Happy Chinese New Year.

4) May the Year of the Dragon be filled with an abundance of smiles and laughter. Wishing you safety, good spirit and peace wherever you go. Happy Chinese New Year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) May luck always be at your door and shower you with blessings. Wishing you a Happy Chinese New Year.

6) Wishing you and your loved ones four seasons of peace and a flourishing year. Happy Chinese New Year.

7) Lunar New Year 2024 brings with it the possibility to start afresh. I hope the New Year showers you with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chinese New Year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8) May the Year of the Dragon be filled with confidence and courage. Wishing you all prosperity and joy. Happy Chinese New Year.

