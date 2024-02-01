Google Doodle commemorates Mexican archaeologist and professor Alfonso Caso on his 128th birth anniversary. Alfonso Caso was born in Mexico City on February 1 in the year 1896. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This doodle depicts the archaeologist at the excavation site with a book in hand, a spade in the ground, google inscribed on stones in the backdrop, and Monte Albán in the background. This doodle's reach spans the region of Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, and Ireland.

The professor is best known for excavating the site of Tomb Seven located at Monte Albán in Mexico, which is one of the richest archaeological findings of all time.

Education Alfonso Caso was a student at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (NAUM), where he earned a law degree. The archaeologist has also been credited with the establishment of Mexico City's "Society for Conferences and Concerts," while studying at NAUM. This society encouraged students to participate in cultural activities. He went on to take the role of professor at NAUM following thecompletion of graduation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alfonso Caso frequently visited pre-Columbian Xochicalco archaeological sites during his leisure time. These archaeological sites fascinated him with Mexico's past and persuaded him to take more classes on the subject.

Career Alfonso Caso chose to focus on archaeology as a career after earning a master’s degree in Philosophy at age 29. He became the university’s leading voice in archaeology as his rigorous methods of interpretation earned him respect and acclamation from his fellow faculty.

Alfonso Caso became the head of NAUM's department of archaeology and later became the director of its museum. He lead excavations across the country, including the site of the ancient Zapotecs in Monte Albán. He analysed the burial offerings in Tomb Seven and formed a rough chronology of Monte Albán's history.

He wrote books about his findings and methods. Later, he began to focus on the Mixetecs who are indigenous people of Mexico. He discovered various sites across Mexico including Yucuita, Yucuñudahui and Monte Negro. Caso was able to decipher Mixtec writings while building upon his previous findings.

The professor served as the Mexican government’s Director of the National Institute for Indian Affairs for 30 years. He was also a member of the United States National Academy of Sciences and the American Philosophy Society.

The Mexican archaeologist and anthropologist paved the way for future archaeological excavations as he contributed immensely to pre-Columbian studies and rewrote Mexican history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

