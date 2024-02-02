 Google Doodle celebrates Mexican artist and lithographer José Guadalupe Posada on his 172nd birthday | Mint
Google Doodle celebrates Mexican artist and lithographer José Guadalupe Posada on his 172nd birthday

Google Doodle celebrates Mexican artist José Guadalupe Posada on his 172nd birth anniversary.

Google Doodle has commemorated Mexican artist and lithographer José Guadalupe Posada on his 172 birth anniversary.  He is widely considered one of Mexico's most influential graphic artists as his work helped inspire the development of graphic art in the 20th century.

Today’s Doodle artwork inspired by lithographic depictions of skeletons depicts the Mexican artist and lithographer José Guadalupe Posada in the center with ‘Google’ written in the backdrop. This doodle spans the region of Mexico.

The Mexican artist's visions were ahead of his time as he etched the origins of graphic design into art history. 

Early life

Guadalupe Posada spent his childhood working on farms and in pottery factories where he developed his creativity as an artist. Later he got enrolled in La Academia Municipal de Dibujo de Aguascalientes which is the Municipal Drawing Academy of Aguascalientes. The aspiring artist and lithographer began an apprenticeship in 1968 and learned lithography and engraving.

Career

Guadalupe Posada joined a local newspaper in Aguascalientes three year later where he worked as a political cartoonist. He took charge of this opportunity to share his work with a wider audience, though it functioned for 11 issues only. Following this, he set up his own lithography workshop and pursued teaching at a secondary school.

The Mexican artist bought a printing press in 1876 and began to collaborate with several newspapers. The years following his work on the printing press were very productive as he made iconic lithographs during this time. The lithographs had depictions of the great flood of León as well. 

The lithographer gained popularity for his animated skeletons, which were used to make political and social critiques. Some of his renowned works like La Calavera Catrina are still famous today due to their association with Día de los Muertos. 

A museum dedicated to his work has been built in his hometown of Aguascalientes . 

Published: 02 Feb 2024, 06:45 AM IST
