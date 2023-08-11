Google Doodle celebrates Mountain Day 2023. Here's what you should know about this Japanese festival1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:34 AM IST
Search giant Google is celebrating Mountain Day 2023 with a special doodle that celebrates the love for Japan's more than 12,000 mountain peaks. The festival was first enacted in 2014 after being advocated for by nature and hiking groups and was first celebrated in 2016.