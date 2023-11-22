Google Doodle today highlighted the Netherlands' National Elections 2023, which is set to take place on November 22, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes after Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte earlier this year said he is retiring from politics after a 13-year long term leading the country.

The decision is significant and was seen as "shocking" as Rutte has been dubbed 'Teflon Mark' for his longevity in politics. He said "insurmountable differences" within his coalition have prompted the move.

Polls today The Dutch will vote for the 150 seats in the lower chamber of parliament today November 22.

Among the key issues among voters this election is immigration, standard of living, and the housing crisis in the Netherlands, as per an AFP report. Voters have from among 26 political parties to choose from.

Voting System The Netherlands follows a proportional voting system. The total number of votes is divided by the 150 seats and any party hitting the threshold (last election it was just under 63,000) gets a seat in parliament, AFP explained.

Coalition governments are usually the norm as the system and number of parties make it harder for a clear majority to be gained.

Rutte will stay as PM till the new government is formed.

Changing political landscape Mark Rutte's fourth coalition government took office in January 2022 following the longest-ever coalition negotiations in Dutch political history, AP reported. Given the polarized and fragmented political landscape, an election for the 150-seat lower house of the Dutch parliament is expected later this year. Rutte's Cabinet is likely to continue as a caretaker government until a new administration is formed.

In the provincial elections earlier this year, Rutte's party faced defeat as a populist pro-farmer party secured second place. This outcome may have served as an incentive for Rutte to make every effort to maintain the unity of his coalition until its term concludes in 2025.

Rutte's decision tumbled the dominoes leading to multiple other resignations from leaders of the ruling coalition.

According to speculations Rutte may take a job as NATO General Secretary in Brussels after the Dutch elections are concluded. He has however denied these rumours, saying the post should be handed to a woman.

