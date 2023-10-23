Google Doodle on Monday celebrates the 60th birthday of iconic Nigerian footballer Rashidi Yekini, the Goalsfather who is known for his ability to sneak shots by the keeper. He was born on October 23, 1963, in Nigeria's Kaduna. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Initially, Yekini had a difficult life due to homelessness and poverty. He worked as a welder and mechanic to earn money. However, his goal was to pursue football professionally, and soon he began playing in front of scouts.

In 1981, the Goalsfather joined his first football club 'UNTL FC' in Kaduna. After this, he played for the Shooting Stars and scored an impressive number of 45 goals in 53 games.

In 1983, his spectacular scoring abilities earned him the title of ‘African Footballer of the Year’, and became the first Nigerian player to receive the honor. The next year, he played a crucial role in bringing the Shooting Stars to the finals of the African Champions Cup.

Apart from Nigeria, Yekini also played for football clubs in Spain, Tanzania, Saudi, Tunisia, Greece, Portugal, Arabia, and Switzerland. In the 1993-94 season, he won the Bola de Prata (Silver Ball) for being the league's top-scoring player while playing for a Portuguese team called Vitória Setúbal.

He also helped Nigeria's national team 'Super Eagles' to qualify for the 1994 World Cup. During that time, he scored the first goal of the World Cup for Nigeria. Filled with excitement and pride, he clutched the net with both arms while crying tears of joy.

Many people consider the moment as one of the most iconic goal celebrations in football history. He continued playing football for the Super Eagles for over 14 years. This included another shot at the World Cup in 1998. He scored 37 times in his 58 games for Nigeria. With this, he holds the record for most goals scored for the country.

