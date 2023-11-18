Google Doodle celebrates Oman National Day 2023. All you need to know

Today's Google Doodle on November 18 marks Oman's National Day, honouring the oldest independent state in the Arab world. The doodle symbolizes the country's liberation from Portuguese forces on this day in 1650, ending almost 150 years of colonization. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Celebrations Across Oman The festivities begin with students singing Oman's national anthem, "as-Salâm as-Solṭâni," fostering national pride. People of all ages join in, dancing to traditional folk music that resonates through the streets. Patriotism shines as buildings, bridges, and cars don the national colours, and the Omani flag, depicted in today's Doodle, adorns every streetlight.

Families and friends gather for varied festivities, from camel races to marine festivals and equestrian shows, catering to diverse interests. Whether celebrating culture or enjoying time with loved ones, there's something engaging for everyone.

Historical Significance Oman's National Day commemorates the birthday of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, who reigned from 1970 to 2020. The Portuguese initially arrived in the early 1500s, using Muscat as a fortified port for trade routes to India. Discontent with Portuguese exploitation led to a rebellion, expelling them from Oman and its ports.

Also Read: Google Doodle Celebrates Latvia Independence Day 2023 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Glorious National Day Military Parade The highlight of the national holiday is the Glorious National Day Military Parade. Since the early 1970s, it has showcased units from the Sultan of Oman's Armed Forces, including the Royal Army, Navy, Air Force, and special units.

As the Sultan arrives as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the parade formations give a royal military salute. The parade kicks off after receiving permission, with bands playing and formations marching past the royal box. Troops perform various ancient Omani pieces and international symphonies before pledging loyalty to the Sultan, concluding with the royal anthem.

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates Slovakia Freedom and Democracy Day 2023 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sultan then proceeds to other national day events, marking a day steeped in history and celebration for Oman.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.