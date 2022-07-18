It is worth noting that Oskar Sala composed musical pieces and sound effects for many television, radio and movie productions, from behind the door of a recording studio. The famous movies include Rosemary (1959) and The Birds (1962). Interestingly, the instrument created noises that sounded perfectly like bird cries, hammering and door and window slams which led to Oskar Sala receiving several awards for his work. Oskar Sala became very well known as he went on to give many interviews, meeting numerous artists and being honored in radio broadcasts and movies.