The pioneer of electronic music Oskar Sala was born in Greiz, Germany, in the year 1910 and was reportedly immersed in music since his birth
Google doodle commemorated the 112th birthday of Oskar Sala, the innovative electronic music composer and German physicist. Oskar Sala is well know for developing and playing the mixture-trautonium, which introduced a unique sound to television, radio and movies. “Recognized for producing sound effects on a musical instrument called a mixture-trautonium, Salas electrified the world of television, radio and film," according to the Google doodle page.
The pioneer of electronic music Oskar Sala was born in Greiz, Germany, in the year 1910 and was reportedly immersed in music since his birth with his mother being a singer and his father, an ophthalmologist with musical talent. At the age of 14, the musical genius started his and began creating compositions and songs for instruments like the violin and piano.
“When Sala first heard a device called the trautonium, he became fascinated by the tonal possibilities and the technology the instrument offered," according to the Google doodle page. Apparently his mission in life became to perfect the trautonium, leaving a indelible mark, developing it further which inspired his studies in physics and composition.
“This new focus led Sala to develop his own instrument called the mixture-trautonium. With his education as a composer and an electro-engineer, he created electronic music that set his style apart from others. The mixture-trautonium’s architecture is so unique that it was capable of playing several sounds or voices simultaneously," according to the Google doodle page.
It is worth noting that Oskar Sala composed musical pieces and sound effects for many television, radio and movie productions, from behind the door of a recording studio. The famous movies include Rosemary (1959) and The Birds (1962). Interestingly, the instrument created noises that sounded perfectly like bird cries, hammering and door and window slams which led to Oskar Sala receiving several awards for his work. Oskar Sala became very well known as he went on to give many interviews, meeting numerous artists and being honored in radio broadcasts and movies.
Notably in the year 1995, Oskar Sala reportedly donated his original mixture-trautonium to the German Museum for Contemporary Technology and built the Quartett-Trautonium, Concert Trautonium and the Volkstrautonium. “His efforts in electronic music opened the field of subharmonics. With his dedication and creative energy, he became a one-man orchestra. Happy birthday, Oskar Sala!" the Google doodle page shared.
