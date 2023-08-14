Search giant Google is celebrating the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan with a special doodle. The Doodle artwork features The Indus River dolphin, a toothed whale species that is endemic to Pakistan. The endangered species is also called bhulan in Urdu and Sindhi and is a special sighting in coasts off Pakistan, Google noted.

Google users can also read ‘a few untold stories about how Pakistan gained independence’ by going through the company's Art and Culture page.

Google's message on Pakistan's Independence Day reads, “Today’s annual Doodle celebrates Pakistan Independence Day 2023! On this day in 1947, Pakistan gained its independence and became a sovereign nation after almost 200 years of British occupancy."

Indian Independence Act in 1947 created two sovereign nation-states in the form of India and Pakistan. Hindustan Times quoted the act as reading, "As from the fifteenth day of August, nineteen hundred and forty-seven, two independent Dominions shall be set up in India, to be known respectively as India and Pakistan."

Pakistan's founding father and first President Mohammed Ali Jinnah in his historic radio address had said, “August 15 is the birthday of the independent and sovereign state of Pakistan. It marks the fulfilment of the destiny of the Muslim nation which made great sacrifices in the past few years to have its homeland."

Pakistan Independence Day celebrations:

Google noted that Pakistani citizens wave their national flag high in the sky and sing their national anthem on the occasion of Independence Day. Pakistan and Prime Minister of Pakistan broadcast ‘uplifting messages about national heroes, recent achievements, and goals for the future’.

Government buildings in Pakistan like the Parliament House, Supreme Court, and President’s House are decorated with bright lights and colors. Meanwhile, firework shows, rallies and musical concerts also take place to commemorate the special day, noted Google.