Google Doodle celebrates Pakistan's 77th Independence Day with dolphin artwork. Here's why1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 06:37 AM IST
Google celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with a special doodle featuring the Indus River dolphin.
Search giant Google is celebrating the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan with a special doodle. The Doodle artwork features The Indus River dolphin, a toothed whale species that is endemic to Pakistan. The endangered species is also called bhulan in Urdu and Sindhi and is a special sighting in coasts off Pakistan, Google noted.