Google Doodle celebrates Polish composer Karol Szymanowski's 141st Birthday. Here's what you should know
Google Doodle celebrates Polish composer Karol Szymanowski's 141st birthday. He helped shape Poland's musical identity.
Google Doodle is celebrating the 141st birthday of Polish composer Karol Szymanowski today with a special illustration. Szymanowski helped provide Poland its distinct musical identity after the country gained its independence shortly in 1918.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message