Google Doodle celebrates Portuguese singer Antonio Variacoes's 79th Birthday. All you need to know
Variações, a legendary Portuguese singer, gained fame with his self-written albums but died before experiencing radio success. He raised awareness for HIV/AIDS and became an icon for the LGBTQ+ community.
Google Doodle is celebrating the 79th birthday of Portuguese singer, hairdresser, and songwriter António Variações. While Variações never officially came out as an LGTQ+, he still remains a role model for the community and is widely celebrated during Pride marches for his legendary music and his lasting impact on LGBTQ+ culture.