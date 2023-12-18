Google Doodle celebrates Qatar National Day 2023. Check history and significance
Qatar National Day 2023: Google's creative expression captures the essence of these values, serving as a visual embodiment of Qatar's cultural identity.
Qatar National Day 2023: In a vibrant display of cultural appreciation, Google has adorned its homepage with a special doodle to celebrate Qatar National Day, commemorating the historical significance of December 18th, 2023. The doodle, a creative expression of Google's acknowledgment of Qatar's rich heritage, features the distinctive colors of the Qatari national flag – white and maroon. These hues symbolize the core values of pride, solidarity, and loyalty that unite the nation.