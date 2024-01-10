 Google Doodle celebrates renowned French painter Louis Joseph César Ducornet's 218th birthday; all you need to know | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 10 2024 10:04:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.65 -0.75%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,057.20 -0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.45 -2.63%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 622.05 -0.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 451.90 0.26%
Business News/ News / World/  Google Doodle celebrates renowned French painter Louis Joseph César Ducornet's 218th birthday; all you need to know
Back Back

Google Doodle celebrates renowned French painter Louis Joseph César Ducornet's 218th birthday; all you need to know

 Livemint

Google Doodle celebrated the 218th birthday of French painter Louis Joseph César Ducornet, who painted with his foot due to limb abnormalities caused by phocomelia.

Google Doodle celebrates renowned French painter Louis Joseph César Ducornet's 218th birthdayPremium
Google Doodle celebrates renowned French painter Louis Joseph César Ducornet's 218th birthday

Google Doodle commemorated the 218th birthday of renowned French painter Louis Joseph César Ducornet on 10 January. Ducornet who was well-known in the 1800s, painted exclusively with his foot because he had abnormalities in his limbs from birth.

Born in 1806, Ducornet was born with a condition called phocomelia, causing malformations in his arms and legs. As per Google Doodle description, Ducornet didn't have arms or a left leg, but had four toes on his right foot. As he couldn't walk, his father carried him around during his childhood. One day, Ducornet picked up a piece of charcoal with his toes and started creating sketches, sparking a lifelong passion for painting.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 Jan 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App