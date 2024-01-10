Google Doodle commemorated the 218th birthday of renowned French painter Louis Joseph César Ducornet on 10 January. Ducornet who was well-known in the 1800s, painted exclusively with his foot because he had abnormalities in his limbs from birth.

Born in 1806, Ducornet was born with a condition called phocomelia, causing malformations in his arms and legs. As per Google Doodle description, Ducornet didn't have arms or a left leg, but had four toes on his right foot. As he couldn't walk, his father carried him around during his childhood. One day, Ducornet picked up a piece of charcoal with his toes and started creating sketches, sparking a lifelong passion for painting.

