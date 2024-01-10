Hello User
Google Doodle celebrates renowned French painter Louis Joseph César Ducornet's 218th birthday; all you need to know

Google Doodle celebrates renowned French painter Louis Joseph César Ducornet's 218th birthday; all you need to know

Livemint

  • Google Doodle celebrated the 218th birthday of French painter Louis Joseph César Ducornet, who painted with his foot due to limb abnormalities caused by phocomelia.

Google Doodle celebrates renowned French painter Louis Joseph César Ducornet's 218th birthday

Google Doodle commemorated the 218th birthday of renowned French painter Louis Joseph César Ducornet on 10 January. Ducornet who was well-known in the 1800s, painted exclusively with his foot because he had abnormalities in his limbs from birth.

Born in 1806, Ducornet was born with a condition called phocomelia, causing malformations in his arms and legs. As per Google Doodle description, Ducornet didn't have arms or a left leg, but had four toes on his right foot. As he couldn't walk, his father carried him around during his childhood. One day, Ducornet picked up a piece of charcoal with his toes and started creating sketches, sparking a lifelong passion for painting.

