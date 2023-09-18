Google Doodle on Monday celebrates ‘Respect for the Aged Day 2023', also known as Keirō no Hi or 敬老の日 in Japanese. This day is observed on the third Monday of every September. In Japan, the day holds a deep cultural significance as it honors the elderly population.

For the first time in mid-September of 1947, a village in the Hyōgo Prefecture originally observed ‘Old Folks Day’. As the idea spread, local communities across Japan started holding celebrations to honor the elders.

In 1966, Respect for the Aged Day was made a national holiday. This holiday was new in Japan, however, respect for the aged people has always existed.

Visits to parents, grandparents, and other family members to present a gift, have a meal, or just spend time together are among the most common ways individuals celebrate this day.

Additionally, the government gives a silver-plated sake cup to those who turned 100 in the year before the festival and volunteers provide free bento-box dinners to their senior neighbors.

The media in Japan devotes programs to some of the oldest citizens in the nation and conducts interviews with them to learn about their experiences and advice on how to live a long, healthy life.

School children perform songs and dances at Keirokai celebrations, and older competitors in athletic or fitness competitions can't match their liveliness.