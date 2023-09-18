Google Doodle celebrates ‘Respect for the Aged Day', a day to honor elders1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrates 'Respect for the Aged Day 2023' in Japan, honoring the elderly population.
Google Doodle on Monday celebrates ‘Respect for the Aged Day 2023', also known as Keirō no Hi or 敬老の日 in Japanese. This day is observed on the third Monday of every September. In Japan, the day holds a deep cultural significance as it honors the elderly population.
