Google Doodle celebrates Saudi Arabia's National Day with special illustration. The day is celebrated with pomp in the national capital of Riyadh where people gather in the streets to wave the national flag

The Kingdom was Saudi Arabia was established in the year 1932 with Arabic as its national language and Quran as its constitution, reported The National News.

"Today's Doodle celebrates Saudi Arabia's National Day. On this day in 1932, the nations of Najd and Hijaz united to officially become the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia." the search giant wrote in a blog post.

According to the website of Saudi Arabia's Foreign Office, Saudi Arabia Nationa Day is celebrated on September 23 each year to commemorate the unification of the kingdom by the founder King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud in 1932.

It further notes that the national emblem of the country, two crossing swards and a datepalm between them, was chosen during the reign of the first ruler.

Saudi National Day celebrations: The capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, is home to the most popular celebrations in the country with airplanes soaring over the sky while people gather in the streets to wave the national flag. Moreover, buildings are draped in the green color of the Saudi National flag on this occasion.

Many people attend the traditional folk festivals while many others rush to take advantage of the deals across the malls in the country. Moreover, families come together to feast on traditional dishes like Kabsa (made with a combination of chicken, pine nuts, raisins and rice).

