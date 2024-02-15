Google Doodle is celebrating Serbia National Day, also known as Statehood Day or Sovereignty Day, on February 15. This doodle that depicts the national flag of Serbia, spans the country over its reach and visibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

History Most of the area in modern-day Serbia was ruled by the Ottoman Empire while the rest was controlled by the Austro-Hungarian Habsburgs in the 15th century. The first Serbian Uprising took place on this day in the year 1804 that paved the way for Serbia’s independence from the Ottoman Empire.

In 1813, the Serbians were subjugated by the Ottomans , following the Russo-Turkish War. Following an uprising in 1815, that went on for about two years, Serbia was granted the status of a Principality. On February 15,1835, Serbia established a National Parliament and abolished feudalism and serfdom.

The country adopted its first constitution known as the "Sretenje Constitution" or "Candlemas Constitution" on this day in 1835. Hence, National Day marks the day on which the nation established democracy with an aim to protect human rights. However, the Constitution was ultimately repealed in April of the same year. Last Turkish troops left Serbia in the year 1867.

Celebrations February 15 that is a public holiday commemorates two historic events. On this day, the country celebrates the two events as government officials mark the day with solemn ceremonies and lay wreaths at monuments.

These wreaths honour those who fought for Serbia's sovereignty in view of the anniversaries of the two major events in Serbia's history. Moreover, these ceremonies are accompanied by speeches about the country's past, present, and future.

As winter retreats, this day marks the onset of summer season. As per folk tradition, on Statehood Day, bears will emerge from hibernation but retreat to their dens if they see their shadow. This signifies that winter will continue, while an overcast day means nice weather is in store.

Serbia has around seven million citizens, majority of whom are Eastern Orthodox, followed by Catholics and Muslim. This nation, that is one of the largest exporters of raspberries, was the birthplace of at least 17 Roman emperors.

