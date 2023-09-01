Google Doodle celebrates Singapore's first presidential elections in over a decade1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 06:49 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrates Singapore's presidential elections, seen as support for ruling party amidst crises and scandals.
Google Doodle on Friday celebrated Singapore's first presidential elections in over a decade with a special illustration. The elections to the largely ceremonious position are being viewed as a show of support for the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) amidst a rising cost of living crisis and rare political scandals.