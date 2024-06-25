Google Doodle celebrates ‘Slovenia National Day 2024’. All you need to know the nation’s independence

Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle on June 25, is celebrating Slovenia National Day 2024, or Dan državnosti. On this day in 1991, Slovenia passed a declaration of independence from foreign rule and became a free nation.

All you need to know about Slovenia National Day 2024

The origins of Slovenian independence date back to a 1987 article in the Nova Revija magazine, in which several intellectuals called for separation from Yugoslavia.

Following this, the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights spearheaded a significant democratic movement, heightening Slovenian nationalism throughout the country. In December 1990, an independence referendum was conducted, resulting in 94.8% of votes supporting sovereignty.

On Statehood Day, the white, blue, and red national flag is prominently displayed at Ljubljana Castle, where independence was initially declared.

The tricolour stripes signify a unified Slovenia, and the coat of arms reflects the country's rich landscape. Many people participate in celebratory gatherings in the capital, while others take advantage of the occasion to engage in outdoor activities such as hiking or enjoying the seaside.

