Google Doodle Today: Google Doodle on June 25, is celebrating Slovenia National Day 2024, or Dan državnosti. On this day in 1991, Slovenia passed a declaration of independence from foreign rule and became a free nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All you need to know about Slovenia National Day 2024 The origins of Slovenian independence date back to a 1987 article in the Nova Revija magazine, in which several intellectuals called for separation from Yugoslavia.

Following this, the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights spearheaded a significant democratic movement, heightening Slovenian nationalism throughout the country. In December 1990, an independence referendum was conducted, resulting in 94.8% of votes supporting sovereignty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Statehood Day, the white, blue, and red national flag is prominently displayed at Ljubljana Castle, where independence was initially declared.

The tricolour stripes signify a unified Slovenia, and the coat of arms reflects the country's rich landscape. Many people participate in celebratory gatherings in the capital, while others take advantage of the occasion to engage in outdoor activities such as hiking or enjoying the seaside.

On June 10, Google Doodle also celebrated Portugal Day, aka Dia de Portugal, aka de Camões e das Comunidades Portuguesas in Portuguese. Portugal's national holiday remembers the legendary poet Luis de Camões. His poem Os Lusíadas (The Lusiads), written in 1572, is considered Portugal's national epic. The poem celebrates the country's culture and its discoveries and explorations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The work also mentions Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama's discovery of a sea route to India. The ten cantos of the poem are in ottava rima and total 1,102 stanzas.

Every year, people in the country celebrate their shared culture and history on this day. Unlike other nations, Portugal's celebration of this day is not limited to its capital city, but the central location of the celebration varies every year. The president chooses a city to hold the official festivities. This year, festivities will be held in Pedrógão Grande, Figueiró dos Vinhos, Castanheira de Pera, Leiria, and Coimbra.

