Google Doodle marks ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2026 kick-off with colourful cricket-themed artwork

Google launched a doodle on 12 June ahead of the opening ceremony of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2026. The vibrant and colourful illustration displays cricket stumps, bails and ball to mark the first day of the crucial tournament.

The description along with this doodle states, “The 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is here. Inspired by the energy of T20, this Doodle depicts cricket stumps, bails, and other essential gear competing teams will use on their quest to victory.” This doodle will be visible to users in select countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, New Zealand, Netherlands, Ireland, Jamaica, Guyana, US Virgin Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, St Vincet & Grenadines, Antigua & Barbuda and Dominica.

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All to know about ICC Women’s T20 World Cup opening match time, venue and ceremony A high-stakes match is scheduled for 12 June which will take place in United Kingdom's Birmingham. In the most awaited face off, team England will clash with that of Sri Lanka. The grand opening ceremony will take place at Edgbaston Stadium. The opening fixture will feature performance from the West End musical Wicked to mark 20th British anniversary of the musical.

England’s fixture against Sri Lanka will be preceded by an opening act by Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen, who play Elphaba and Glinda in the West End musical, will perform with the entire cast. Ahead of the grand opening, the skippers of all twelve participating nations participated in the 'Captains' Carnival' that was held on iconic Waterloo Bridge in London to commemorate the event.

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The inaugural match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM local time (5:30 PM GMT, 10:30 AM PT, 1:30 PM ET) Which will be broadcasted in India at 11:00 PM.

Warwickshire, best known as the birthplace of William Shakespeare, is hosting the event. Famous as the literal and cultural “Heart of England”, this ceremonial county located in the West Midlands, houses Britain’s most iconic and imposing medieval fortresses.

In the tournament, 12 teams will compete for the trophy. Divided into two groups of six teams each, each team will play the other five teams in its group once. With the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals, the Group 1 winner will face the Group 2 runner-up. Meanwhile, the Group 2 winner will take on the Group 1 runner-up.

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As defending champion New Zealand prepares for intense contest, Indian Women's Team looks forward to script history again with their first T20 World Cup title after ODI World Cup win. Team India has been placed in Group 1 alongside Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Also Read | Julian Quinones scores opening goal of FIFA World Cup 2026

England Women squad Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Sri Lanka Women squad Chamari Athapaththu, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Nilakshika Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari, Mithali Ayodhya, Hasini Perera, Nimasha Meepage, Chethana Vimukthi, Malki Madara

How to watch ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in India? Viewers in India can live broadcast ICC Women’s T20 World Cup matches via Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. To live-stream the matches, head over to the JioHotstar app.

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India will begin their campaign on June 14 with a fierce clash against Pakistan. As per the schedule, India's final group-stage fixture will be against Australia slated for 28 June at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.