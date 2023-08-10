Google Doodle celebrates Swedish cross-country skier Margit Nordin's birth anniversary2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 06:47 AM IST
Google Doodle honours Margit Nordin, a pioneering cross-country skier, on her 126th birthday
Google Doodle commemorates the 126th birthday of Margit Nordin today that is August 10, who was a cross-country skier, physiotherapist, and gymnastics teacher. She was born in Karlstad, Sweden, in 1897.
Nordin's professional life as a physiotherapist in Grängesberg involved traversing several miles daily to attend to her patients. Her active routine kept her in excellent physical condition, she decided to take on a unique challenge. With a desire to put her fitness to the ultimate test, she decided to participate in the second annual Vasaloppet, a renowned cross-country ski race spanning 90 km – now recognised as the world's largest cross-country ski race.
In the early 1900s, the concept of a woman participating in such a race was met with scepticism by sports journalists. Nordin was determined to participate in the event. Despite initial reluctance from race officials and critics, she was allowed to compete as there was no explicit rule against women's participation.
On March 4, 1923, Nordin took her place alongside 160 male participants in Sälen and embarked on the challenging race. After ten hours and nine minutes of relentless effort, she crossed the finish line, greeted by resounding applause and cheers. Notably, her accomplishment drew both admiration and controversy. While some celebrated her achievement, many racers and sports commentators expressed displeasure over her receiving the loudest cheers despite finishing last.
The Vasaloppet organization enacted a ban on women's participation a mere eight days after her race citing concerns about the physical demands like this being too hard on women's bodies, the organization excluded them from the race. Despite this setback, Nordin did not race again but continued to ski independently in the picturesque Alps and later established a guesthouse near Bonn, Germany.
Nordin's audacious entry into a male-dominated sport continued to inspire subsequent generations of female athletes. During the period when women were barred from Vasaloppet, some resorted to creative methods to partake in the race, including disguises or pseudonyms. After a hiatus of 58 years, in 1981, women were once again allowed to participate in Vasaloppet. More recently, an initiative named "Vasan för Margit" was launched by female skiers to encourage greater female participation in the race. To honour Margit Nordin, several racers don the number 103 – the same number Nordin wore during her race as they undertake the race.
This Google Doodle tribute to Margit Nordin extends its reach across the nation of Sweden, commemorating her remarkable legacy and contribution to the world of sports.
