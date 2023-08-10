Nordin's audacious entry into a male-dominated sport continued to inspire subsequent generations of female athletes. During the period when women were barred from Vasaloppet, some resorted to creative methods to partake in the race, including disguises or pseudonyms. After a hiatus of 58 years, in 1981, women were once again allowed to participate in Vasaloppet. More recently, an initiative named "Vasan för Margit" was launched by female skiers to encourage greater female participation in the race. To honour Margit Nordin, several racers don the number 103 – the same number Nordin wore during her race as they undertake the race.