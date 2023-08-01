To celebrate Switzerland's 700-year-old pact of unity against outsider, Google Doodle opted for a waving national flag of the country. The day is celebrated as Switzerland's National Day on 1 August 2023.

On this day, people from all 26 cantons ( can be understood as districts) celebrate the country's culture and history with huge fervour. Celebration of Switzerland's National Day is a reminder of the alliance between the three cantons. On 1 August 1291, the three cantons of Uri, Schwyz, and Unterwalden signed the Federal Charter and formed an alliance that promised unity against outsiders.

Reach of this Google Doodle is limited only to Switzerland, that's why the waving flag won't appear on Google's mast head for those who will use the search engine outside the country.

After the pact completed its 600 years and continued to protect all the district from intruders and outsiders, it was celebrated by the people for the first time in 1899. Since then, it has become an annual observance. The festivities start with a traditional farmers brunch offered by many local farmers on their estates to be continued by political speeches and a gathering on the “Rütli" Meadow, according to the information provided by Google doodle. On this medow, it is said that the confederates took their oath that formed the historic alliance. The night is reserved for celebrations around bonfires on the many mountaintops and fireworks in the sky.

National flag of Switzerland can be seen on every building across the country. It is even found atop special bread rolls called zopf.