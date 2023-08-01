Google Doodle celebrates Switzerland's National Day1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:38 AM IST
Google Doodle today: On 1st August, whole Switzerland celebrates its ‘National Day’. As a gesture of honour, Google Doodle celebrated the day with a gif of Switzerland's flag
To celebrate Switzerland's 700-year-old pact of unity against outsider, Google Doodle opted for a waving national flag of the country. The day is celebrated as Switzerland's National Day on 1 August 2023.
