Google Doodle celebrates Switzerland's National Day

After the pact completed its 600 years and continued to protect all the district from intruders and outsiders, it was celebrated by the people for the first time in 1899. Since then, it has become an annual observance. The festivities start with a traditional farmers brunch offered by many local farmers on their estates to be continued by political speeches and a gathering on the “Rütli" Meadow, according to the information provided by Google doodle. On this medow, it is said that the confederates took their oath that formed the historic alliance. The night is reserved for celebrations around bonfires on the many mountaintops and fireworks in the sky.