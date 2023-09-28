comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 27 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.15 -0.54%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,527.2 -0.68%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.4 0.1%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 239.35 -0.35%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,467.55 0.51%
Business News/ News / World/  Google Doodle celebrates Taiwan's Teacher's Day to honour Confucius
Back

Google Doodle celebrates Taiwan's Teacher's Day to honour Confucius

 Livemint

To honour Confucius on his birth anniversary, Teacher's Day is celebrated in Taiwan every year on September 28. Google celebrated the day with a Doodle portraying the importance of teachers

Taiwan celebrates Teacher's Day every year on September 28 to honour Confucius on his birth anniversary.Premium
Taiwan celebrates Teacher's Day every year on September 28 to honour Confucius on his birth anniversary.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day in Taiwan, search engine ‘Google’ celebrated the day with a doodle to honour the contribution of teachers in one's life. The doodle metaphorically compares teachers with the Sun, who gives all its energy to plants to ensure their growth. 
This Google Doodle is only visible for users based in Taiwan due to its limited reach. Teacher's Day in Taiwan is celebrated every year on September 28 to mark the birth anniversary of the great Chinese philosopher Confucius. Confucius is also considered the embodiment of the Chinese moral values, family, and education philosophy.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Sep 2023, 06:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App