Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Google Doodle celebrates Taiwan's Teacher's Day to honour Confucius

Google Doodle celebrates Taiwan's Teacher's Day to honour Confucius

Livemint

To honour Confucius on his birth anniversary, Teacher's Day is celebrated in Taiwan every year on September 28. Google celebrated the day with a Doodle portraying the importance of teachers

Taiwan celebrates Teacher's Day every year on September 28 to honour Confucius on his birth anniversary.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day in Taiwan, search engine ‘Google’ celebrated the day with a doodle to honour the contribution of teachers in one's life. The doodle metaphorically compares teachers with the Sun, who gives all its energy to plants to ensure their growth. This Google Doodle is only visible for users based in Taiwan due to its limited reach. Teacher's Day in Taiwan is celebrated every year on September 28 to mark the birth anniversary of the great Chinese philosopher Confucius. Confucius is also considered the embodiment of the Chinese moral values, family, and education philosophy.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 28 Sep 2023, 06:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.