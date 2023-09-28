Google Doodle celebrates Taiwan's Teacher's Day to honour Confucius

On the occasion of Teacher's Day in Taiwan, search engine ‘Google’ celebrated the day with a doodle to honour the contribution of teachers in one's life. The doodle metaphorically compares teachers with the Sun, who gives all its energy to plants to ensure their growth. This Google Doodle is only visible for users based in Taiwan due to its limited reach. Teacher's Day in Taiwan is celebrated every year on September 28 to mark the birth anniversary of the great Chinese philosopher Confucius. Confucius is also considered the embodiment of the Chinese moral values, family, and education philosophy.

