Google Doodle is celebrating Thailand's Mother's Day 2023 with a special illustration today. The day marks the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit and is an opportunity for Thais to express their deep love and appreciation for their mothers.

“Happy Mother's Day! Click today’s Doodle to browse some animal family throwback pics with mom over the years!" the search giant wrote on the special occasion.

Queen Sirikit is a symbol of motherhood and maternal care for all Thai people. The occasion is celebrated by decorating streets and marketplaces with colourful decorations and lights, while children across the country enjoy a special meal with their mothers and present them with jasmine garlands.

Google Doodle cherished different aspects of the beautiful relationship of a mother with her children with the help of animal family throwback picks. These images are the testimony, that a mother's affection for her child is not just a human thing, but can also be seen in other creatures like elephants, snakes, birds, etc.

The animated images of the throwback photos show fun and joy on the face of animals like a mother hen, octopus, and lion, an emotion that can be empathised by anyone seeing those images.

Google Doodle is also celebrating the 95th birthday of South African activist Fatima Meer. Meer who was born on 12th August 1928 helped found many organizations that aimed at improving the quality of life in South Africa.

She and the Mandela family were good friends, and Nelson trusted her writing so much that he asked her to write his first official biography, Higher than Hope (1990).

Meer received the Vishwa Gurjari Award for Contribution to Human Rights in 1994 and The Order of Luthuli in Silver in 2017 as tributes to her memory and legacy.

