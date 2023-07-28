Google Doodle celebrates the 148th birthday of educator and feminist Isabelle Gatti de Gamond; all you need to know1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:39 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrates Isabelle Gatti de Gamond, Belgian educator and feminist, on her 148th birthday. She founded the first secondary school for women in Belgium and advocated for women's rights.
Google Doodle is celebrating the 148th birthday of Belgian educator and one of the first feminists, Isabelle Gatti de Gamond. Gatti is responsible for founding the first secondary school for women in Belgium and is credited with writing the book on the country's female education system.
