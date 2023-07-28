Zeel for female education:

In 1864, Gatti de Gamond joined forces with the Brussels City Council to set up systematic courses for the secondary education of women, called Cours d'Éducation pour jeunes filles. This initiative later became the first secular secondary school for girls. Later, in 1891, advanced and pre-university sections were added, and some of the women who studied at Gamond's school became the first in the country to attend university, work in parliament or become lawyers.