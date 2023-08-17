Google Doodle celebrates Tujuhbelasan, Indonesia's Independence Day

Google Doodle celebrates Tujuhbelasan, Indonesia's Independence Day1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:41 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrates Indonesia's 78th Independence Day, highlighting the importance of collaboration.
Google Doodle celebrates Indonesia's 78th Independence Day with a special illustration created by artist Diela Maharanie. Indonesia officially declared independence from Dutch rule on 17 August 1945.
“Today’s Doodle artwork represents the Indonesian community coming together to play traditional Independence day games, remembering the importance of collaboration." Google said in a blog post.
Indonesia was ruled by the Japanese for four years between 1942 and 1945, and the country's leaders Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta declared independence on 17 August, shortly after the end of the Second World War. According to a CNBC report, the Preparatory Committee for Indonesian Independence (PPKI) elected the duo as president and vice-president of the island nation, but it wasn't until 1949, after four years of armed struggle and diplomatic wrangling, that Netherlands recognised Indonesian independence.
Indonesia's Independence Day, or Tujuhbelasan, begins with a live broadcast of the festivities at the State Palace, attended by the president and national heroes. Marching bands parade through Jakarta before the military fires a gun salute and the whole ceremony is broadcast live on national television from the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.
Flag raising ceremonies are also held at public institutions, office buildings and educational institutions throughout the country. Indonesia's red and white flag is also displayed on public and private transport and in front of people's homes. The red colour of the national flag represents courage, while the white colour represents honesty.
The theme of this year's Independence Day is "Terus Melaju Untuk Indonesia Maju", which stands for "Striving to Progress Indonesia". The theme embodies the spirit of collaboration and togetherness to accelerate Indonesia's growth and maintain local wisdom.
