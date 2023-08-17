Google Doodle celebrates Tujuhbelasan, Indonesia's Independence Day

Indonesia was ruled by the Japanese for four years between 1942 and 1945, and the country's leaders Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta declared independence on 17 August, shortly after the end of the Second World War. According to a CNBC report, the Preparatory Committee for Indonesian Independence (PPKI) elected the duo as president and vice-president of the island nation, but it wasn't until 1949, after four years of armed struggle and diplomatic wrangling, that Netherlands recognised Indonesian independence.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}