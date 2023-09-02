Google Doodle celebrates Vietnam's 78th National Day with a special illustration

Google Doodle celebrates Vietnam's 78th National Day with a special illustration1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 06:47 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrates Vietnam's National Day with an illustration of the country's flag and festivities.
Google Doodle is celebrating Vietnam's 78th National Day with a special illustration. Vietnam's National Day marks 78 years since the historic moment when thousands of people gathered in Ba Đình Square to hear the Declaration of Independence read by the country's first president, Ho Chi Minh.