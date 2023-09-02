comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 3.33%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 230.6 4.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 569.7 1.5%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.2 1.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,574.85 0.18%
Business News/ News / World/  Google Doodle celebrates Vietnam's 78th National Day with a special illustration
Back

Google Doodle celebrates Vietnam's 78th National Day with a special illustration

 1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 06:47 AM IST Livemint

Google Doodle celebrates Vietnam's National Day with an illustration of the country's flag and festivities.

Vietnam's National Day marks the 78 years of the historic moment when thousands of people gathered at the Ba Đình Square to hear the Declaration of Independence being read aloud by the first president. (Google)Premium
Vietnam's National Day marks the 78 years of the historic moment when thousands of people gathered at the Ba Đình Square to hear the Declaration of Independence being read aloud by the first president. (Google)

Google Doodle is celebrating Vietnam's 78th National Day with a special illustration. Vietnam's National Day marks 78 years since the historic moment when thousands of people gathered in Ba Đình Square to hear the Declaration of Independence read by the country's first president, Ho Chi Minh.

Also Read| Google Doodle celebrates Australian cricket player Lily Poulett-Harris on her 150th birthday

In a statement on the occasion, the search giant noted, “Today’s Doodle celebrates Vietnam’s National Day. On this holiday, people come together to appreciate the country’s hard-won freedom."

Vietnam's Struggle for Independence: 

Vietnam had been part of French Indochina since the late 19th century. However, Japan took control of the Vietnamese administration after France fell to Germany during the Second World War. Towards the end of the war, as Japanese power waned, the Viet Minh, led by Ho Chi Minh, launched the August Revolution to take control of the country's major cities. This ultimately culminated in the end of colonial rule and establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam as an independent nation. 

Vietnam National Day celebrations: 

People gather in historic Ba Đình Square to watch the National Day Parade today. The parade features members of the army, women wearing traditional áo dài and colourful floats in honour of the first president, torchlight processions, speeches and flag salutes.

The National Day holiday is a great opportunity for family gatherings and travel, as it is a four-day holiday this year.

Also Read| Google Doodle celebrates Indonesia's Lake Toba, largest crater lake and UNESCO Global Geopark

Noting the importance of Vietnam's National Day for the people there, Google noted, “Many people make their way back to their hometowns, visit relatives, or explore new places in Vietnam (much like traveling the scene in today’s Doodle!). As a symbol of Vietnamese pride, the vibrant red flag with a central gold star, will be seen decorating streets, homes, temples, and businesses.".

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 07:01 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App