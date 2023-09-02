Google Doodle celebrates Vietnam's 78th National Day with a special illustration

Google Doodle is celebrating Vietnam's 78th National Day with a special illustration. Vietnam's National Day marks 78 years since the historic moment when thousands of people gathered in Ba Đình Square to hear the Declaration of Independence read by the country's first president, Ho Chi Minh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read| Google Doodle celebrates Australian cricket player Lily Poulett-Harris on her 150th birthday In a statement on the occasion, the search giant noted, “Today’s Doodle celebrates Vietnam’s National Day. On this holiday, people come together to appreciate the country’s hard-won freedom."

Vietnam's Struggle for Independence: Vietnam had been part of French Indochina since the late 19th century. However, Japan took control of the Vietnamese administration after France fell to Germany during the Second World War. Towards the end of the war, as Japanese power waned, the Viet Minh, led by Ho Chi Minh, launched the August Revolution to take control of the country's major cities. This ultimately culminated in the end of colonial rule and establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam as an independent nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vietnam National Day celebrations: People gather in historic Ba Đình Square to watch the National Day Parade today. The parade features members of the army, women wearing traditional áo dài and colourful floats in honour of the first president, torchlight processions, speeches and flag salutes.

The National Day holiday is a great opportunity for family gatherings and travel, as it is a four-day holiday this year.

Also Read| Google Doodle celebrates Indonesia's Lake Toba, largest crater lake and UNESCO Global Geopark Noting the importance of Vietnam's National Day for the people there, Google noted, “Many people make their way back to their hometowns, visit relatives, or explore new places in Vietnam (much like traveling the scene in today’s Doodle!). As a symbol of Vietnamese pride, the vibrant red flag with a central gold star, will be seen decorating streets, homes, temples, and businesses.". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}