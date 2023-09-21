Google Doodle commemorates Armenia’s Independence Day today. The Armenian National Assembly held a referendum on 21 September in 1991 that declared independence from the Soviet Union. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

History The overwhelming majority of the country's citizens voted in favour of this momentous step towards sovereignty. Levon Ter-Petrosyan was elected as Armenia's first president one month later. He faced numerous challenges as he began his tenure, including the establishment of democratic government structures.

In December of that year, following the dissolution of the USSR, the Supreme Council of Armenia declared full sovereignty. This marked the end of nearly seven decades of Soviet rule, realising the long-cherished aspirations of the Armenian people.

Celebrations Independence Day in Armenia involves public celebrations, featuring fireworks displays, musical concerts, lively parades and more. The heart of the festivities takes place at Republic Square in the capital city of Yerevan. Armenians indulge in national delicacies, savouring dishes like khorovats (grilled pork skewers), harissa (a hearty porridge crafted from wheat and meat) and dzhash (a flavourful vegetable stew).

