Google Doodle honours National Liberation Day of Korea 2023

On August 15, 2023, people around the globe commemorate Korea's National Liberation Day, also called Gwangbokjeol which translates to “bringing back the light."

Google honours this occasion with a unique Doodle, recognizing the importance of this historical event. In its description, Google noted that on August 15, 1945, Japan conceded defeat at the conclusion of World War II, leading to Korea's liberation after enduring 35 years of colonial domination. Korea boasts an extensive and intricate history tracing back to 4 BCE, so the events in 1945 reinstated the country rather than establishing it anew.

Throughout the occupation era, the preexisting Korean culture was repressed, underscoring the appropriateness of the term "liberation" rather than "independence."

In observance of this occasion, individuals partake in the official governmental event and engage in singing the Gwangbokjeol song, a tribute to those who battled for liberty. Throughout the nation, the Korean flag is prominently exhibited, with citizens holding and fluttering miniature Taegeukgi flags, while larger ones adorn streetlights, public edifices, and residences.

Also Read: Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates India’s 77th Independence day

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Google Doodle celebrated India's 77th Independence Day by highlighting the diverse textile crafting heritage of various states and Union territories. Prior to exploring the captivating amalgamation of cultures within the doodle, the technology giant provided the audience with a concise explanation of the historical importance of the day, along with details about the artist responsible for the remarkable design.

Also Read: Independence Day 2023: From flag hoisting to PM Modi's speech; check full list of events at Red Fort today

“Today’s Doodle celebrates India’s Independence Day and is illustrated by New Delhi-based guest artist Namrata Kumar. On this day in 1947, a new era dawned as India became independent from British rule," it said, before wishing a happy Independence Day to India.

The focal point of Independence Day 2023 is "Nation First, Always First." All the activities and functions on this day will revolve around this theme.

Numerous eminent freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, and many others dedicated their efforts towards securing our independence. Numerous valiant individuals made the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of our nation.