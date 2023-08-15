Google Doodle honours National Liberation Day of Korea 2023

Google Doodle honours National Liberation Day of Korea 20231 min read 15 Aug 2023, 07:13 AM IST
Google Doodle commemorates Korea's National Liberation Day, marking the end of Japan's colonial rule in 1945. Korea boasts an extensive and intricate history tracing back to 4 BCE, so the events in 1945 reinstated the country rather than establishing it anew.
On August 15, 2023, people around the globe commemorate Korea's National Liberation Day, also called Gwangbokjeol which translates to “bringing back the light."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message