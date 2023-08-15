Google Doodle honours National Liberation Day of Korea 2023

Google honours this occasion with a unique Doodle, recognizing the importance of this historical event. In its description, Google noted that on August 15, 1945, Japan conceded defeat at the conclusion of World War II, leading to Korea's liberation after enduring 35 years of colonial domination. Korea boasts an extensive and intricate history tracing back to 4 BCE, so the events in 1945 reinstated the country rather than establishing it anew.