Happy Independence Day, Lithuania! Google Doodle on Friday commemorated Lithuania’s two Independence Days: the Restoration of the State Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the description, on February 16, 1918, the Council of Lithuania ratified the Act of Independence, signalling the end of Soviet domination. This day holds significance as Lithuanians pay tribute to the individuals who fought and endured hardships to secure their country's sovereignty.

“Independence Day kicks off with festivities in the capital Vilnius. Lithuanians gather for flag-hoisting ceremonies where they sport the country’s national colours. Yellow, green, and red decorate buildings and homes — just like the flag in today’s Doodle," the description added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates Serbia National Day 2024

As the day progresses, families and friends come together to celebrate by indulging in traditional Lithuanian cuisine. Among the favourite dishes are delicacies such as cepelinai, potato dumplings, and sakotis, a unique split cake with a distinctive hollow center.

Earlier on February 15, the Google Doodle honours Serbia's National Day, recognized as Statehood Day or Sovereignty Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This date commemorates the significant events in Serbian history, including the first Serbian Uprising in 1804, which led to Serbia's liberation from Ottoman rule.

Additionally, National Day marks the adoption of Serbia's inaugural constitution in 1835, a pivotal moment in establishing democracy and safeguarding human rights within the nation.

In the 15th century, the majority of what is now Serbia was under Ottoman Empire rule, with the remaining portion under the control of the Austro-Hungarian Habsburgs. On this day in 1804, the initial Serbian Uprising occurred, heralding the path to Serbia's eventual independence from the Ottoman Empire.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!