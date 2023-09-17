Google Doodle marks 22nd anniversary of Bulnes cable car inauguration in Picos de Europa National Park1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrates Picos de Europa National Park in Spain, known for its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife.
Today's Google Doodle is dedicated to Picos de Europa National Park, a picturesque natural wonder situated in northern Spain. This park spans across 11 charming villages and boasts a stunning landscape featuring lush meadows, serene lakes, and a rugged mountain range with steep slopes.