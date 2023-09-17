Google Doodle celebrates Picos de Europa National Park in Spain, known for its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife.

Today's Google Doodle is dedicated to Picos de Europa National Park, a picturesque natural wonder situated in northern Spain. This park spans across 11 charming villages and boasts a stunning landscape featuring lush meadows, serene lakes, and a rugged mountain range with steep slopes.

As per the description, the significance of today's date, September 17, goes back to the year 2001 when the Bulnes cable car was officially inaugurated. This event marked the end of the town of Bulnes' isolation, which is nestled within the boundaries of the Picos de Europa National Park.

"A fun detail to note is that in the Doodle artwork, you can spot the Bulnes train station cleverly incorporated within the second "G" of the Google logo," it read.

Meanwhile, the park's natural beauty and abundant resources attract more than millions of visitors annually. From flourishing grasslands to dense forests, its 67,127 hectares provide ideal dwelling places for protected species like bearded vultures, brown bears, and Iberian wolves.

"The Cantabrian chamois has become the unofficial mascot of the park. Statues of the mountain goat antelope decorate trail signs and lodging throughout. Picos De Europa is also a flower enthusiast's paradise with over 40 orchid species and rare fauna like the pulsatilla rubra — known for its vibrant red petals with golden yellow stamens," it added.

Additionally, in 2003, UNESCO approved Biosphere Reserve status for the park, establishing it as a site for scientific work. Nearly a decade later, Spain extended the park’s boundaries to its current size.

Picos de Europa remains one of nature’s wonders and reminds us why we should protect it, it noted.