Google has showcased a special doodle as Pakistan's 12.8 crore voters are all set to choose a new government today. The doodle depicted voting paper being placed into a ballot box with the sign of the national flag on it. The country's 90,000 polling stations open from 8:00 am (0300 GMT) until 5:00 pm, with more than 650,000 army, paramilitary and police personnel providing security. Pakistan also said it was closing its borders with Iran and Afghanistan for the day for security purposes.