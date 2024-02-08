Google has showcased a special doodle as Pakistan's 12.8 crore voters are all set to choose a new government today. The doodle depicted voting paper being placed into a ballot box with the sign of the national flag on it. The country's 90,000 polling stations open from 8:00 am (0300 GMT) until 5:00 pm, with more than 650,000 army, paramilitary and police personnel providing security. Pakistan also said it was closing its borders with Iran and Afghanistan for the day for security purposes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Pakistan polls: A timeline of key events leading up to 8 February parliamentary election Nearly 18,000 candidates are standing for seats in the national and four provincial assemblies, with 266 seats directly contested in the former -- an additional 70 reserved for women and minorities -- and 749 places in the regional parliaments.

Pakistan Muslim League's Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party's Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the candidates of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are the main contenders for the top post. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected to win the most seats in Thursday's vote, with analysts saying its 74-year-old founder Nawaz Sharif has won the blessing of the generals, as reported by AFP.

Also Read: Pakistan Elections 2024: Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto lead race; why the outcome is crucial for India? Just a day ahead of the election, at least 28 people were killed on Wednesday by two separate bomb blasts outside the offices of election candidates in southwestern Pakistan, on the eve of a national vote marred by violence and allegations of pre-poll rigging. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for both bombings.

Also Read: Pakistan 12th general elections: How polls are conducted; major parties in fray Pakistan goes to the polls on Thursday in a widely watched national election that will lead to the formation of a new government to lead the crisis-ridden South Asian nation for the next five years.

If the election does not result in a clear majority for anyone, as analysts are predicting, tackling multiple challenges will be tricky - foremost being seeking a new bailout programme from International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the current one expires in March. Unofficial first results are expected a few hours after voting closes at 5 p.m. (1200 GMT) and a clear picture is likely to emerge early on Friday.

