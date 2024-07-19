Google Doodle pays tribute to French race car driver ‘Simone Louise des Forest’

Google Doodle released a doodle to pay tribute to Simone Louise des Forest. The engaging artwork features Simone's portrait against the backdrop of 'Google', with a race car zooming in the foreground.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published19 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Google Doodle honours French race car driver Simone Louise des Forest with a doodle.
Google Doodle honours French race car driver Simone Louise des Forest with a doodle. (Google Doodle)

Google Doodle released a doodle on Friday, July 19, to commemorate French race car driver Simone Louise des Forest. The captivating doodle depicts the portrait of Simone set against a ‘Google’ background with a speeding car in the foreground.

Early Life

Simone Louise des Forest was born in 1910 in Royan in France. She hailed from a wealthy family and her father was a captain of cavalry. She spent her early phase of life at the Château de Fontorte, near Gannat, in the south-east of the Allier.

Also read: Google launches AI-based agricultural information tool for India to provide insights on drought preparedness, irrigation

Also Read | Google Doodle celebrates 100th birthday of César Lattes. All you need to know

In 1929, Simone Louise Pinet de Borde des Forest secured her driving and became one of the first women in France to obtain a driving licence. Suzanne Amélie is credited with establishing the first driving school in Versailles in 1928, which was exclusively reserved for women. This was the place from where Simone Louise des Forest obtained her licence at the age of 19.

Also Read | Google Doodle today: Japan celebrates Tanabata festival. All you need to know

Career

Following this major achievement, she went on to pursue a career as a professional racing driver. She participated in the hill climb of La Baraque, near Clermont-Ferrand, which marked her first motor sports event. She never met a single accident in her entire career. During one of her racing ventures in the Paris-Vichy race in 1931, her mother was her co-driver.

Also read: Google, parent Alphabet face Italy’s antitrust probe on unfair commercial practices

Also Read | Google, parent Alphabet face Italy’s antitrust probe on commercial practices

She participated in several car races and rallies until 1957 that included the Mille Miglia, the 24 Hours of Spa, the Monte-Carlo Rally, and many more. The popular French expression- “En voiture Simone!”- is believed to have originated from her name.

She drove a Red Cross truck during the Second World War. Later, she participated in the France Truck Drivers' Championship, where she secured tenth position.

Also read: Google Doodle Today: Celebration of India’s festival of democracy as Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 3 kicks off

Also Read | Google dedicates today’s Doodle to France Parliamentary Elections Results 2024

She became one of the first women to open a driving school in 1950. Later in life, she devoted herself to civil aviation. She taught in this school for as many as 25 years. She passed away at the age of 94 on November 15, 2004, leaving behind no children of her own.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldGoogle Doodle pays tribute to French race car driver ‘Simone Louise des Forest’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

310.30
09:56 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-3.2 (-1.02%)

Infosys

1,810.05
09:56 AM | 19 JUL 2024
50.9 (2.89%)

Tata Steel

162.85
09:56 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-3.5 (-2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

325.85
09:56 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-5.35 (-1.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

107.15
09:51 AM | 19 JUL 2024
9.72 (9.98%)

Kalpataru Projects International

1,374.90
09:51 AM | 19 JUL 2024
58.25 (4.42%)

Elecon Engineering Co

665.30
09:51 AM | 19 JUL 2024
24.8 (3.87%)

Intellect Design Arena

1,105.40
09:50 AM | 19 JUL 2024
34.25 (3.2%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue