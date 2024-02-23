Google Doodle celebrates Casimir Funk's 140th birthday, a Polish-American biochemist who discovered vitamins and essential nutrients for human health. Funk immigrated to the US, where he continued his research and coined the term ‘vitamin’.

Google Doodle on Friday celebrated Polish-American biochemist Casimir Funk's 140th birthday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the description, Funk was among the first to discover and introduce the concept of vitamins and essential nutrients needed for human health.

Casimir Funk grew up in Poland, and after finishing high school, he travelled to Switzerland to study biology and chemistry. “At just 20 years old, Funk received his PhD in organic chemistry from the University of Bern and began working at various research institutions across Europe," the description added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Funk's interest was generated in the effects of food ingredients on certain illnesses like scurvy, cancer, pellagra, rickets, and more. In 1911, Funk experimented with a substance called B1 (thiamine) and formed it into small, ingestible crystals that helped with the growth and function of various cells.

He also named his creation vitamines, after the Latin words vita (life) and amine (a chemical compound containing an amino group). The term was later shortened to vitamin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 1915, Funk immigrated to New York City and became a naturalized American citizen in 1920. In the US, he worked in research positions at universities and years later went on to serve as a consultant to the US Vitamin Corporation.

Throughout the next few years, Funk continued discovering different vitamins and determined the foods each was found in. However, after publishing his book Die Vitamine, scientists around the world went on to discover 13 different vitamins over the next 35 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is to be noted that Funk's contributions to nutrition and medicine helped the world overcome illnesses like scurvy and opened several other doors for further scientific discovery.

