Google Doodle honours St. David's Day with legendary red dragon. Check details

St. David's Day commemorated by Welsh heritage globally. Leeks and daffodils worn as symbols. Parades in Cardiff, . Enjoy cawl, rarebit, Welsh cakes with loved ones. 'Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!'

Google Doodle on Friday celebrated St. David's Day, a special day for the Welsh heritage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the description, every year on this date, individuals with Welsh heritage worldwide celebrate and pay tribute to their cultural identity. Many express their Welsh pride by adorning themselves with either a leek or a daffodil, both of which are recognized as national symbols of Wales.

“Many cities and towns across Wales hold parades or festivals, with the biggest examples being in Cardiff and Swansea. Some schools choose St David’s Day to hold eisteddfodau, a traditional poetry and music competition that celebrates ancient Welsh verse," the description noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, as the transition from winter to spring unfolds, what better occasion to commemorate St. David's Day than by gathering with cherished ones to savor a warm bowl of cawl (a hearty lamb stew), indulging in rarebit (a delectable open-faced hot cheese on bread), and treating oneself to the delightful sweetness of Welsh cakes.

“Happy St. David's Day to everyone of Welsh descent! Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier today, Google Doodle marked ‘Leap Day,’ and this doodle is unique so far as its reach in terms of visibility spans almost the entire world. Description added, “Ribbiting news, it's Leap Day! Leap Day, February 29th, only occurs about every four years, to keep our calendars in alignment with the Earth and sun. Enjoy this bonus day of February — Happy Leap Day!"

