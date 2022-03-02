1 min read.Updated: 02 Mar 2022, 06:03 AM ISTReuters
Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Google removed Russian state-funded publishers from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool
Alphabet Inc's Google confirmed on Tuesday that it had removed Russian state-funded publishers such as RT from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and various sanctions against Russia.
Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, said earlier Tuesday in a blog post that "in this extraordinary crisis we are taking extraordinary measures to stop the spread of misinformation and disrupt disinformation campaigns online."