Google drops Russian state media from its news features
Alphabet Inc's Google confirmed on Tuesday that it had removed Russian state-funded publishers such as RT from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and various sanctions against Russia.

Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, said earlier Tuesday in a blog post that "in this extraordinary crisis we are taking extraordinary measures to stop the spread of misinformation and disrupt disinformation campaigns online."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

