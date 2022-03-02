Google drops Russian state media from its news features

Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Google removed Russian state-funded publishers from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool

Alphabet Inc's Google confirmed on Tuesday that it had removed Russian state-funded publishers such as RT from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and various sanctions against Russia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, said earlier Tuesday in a blog post that "in this extraordinary crisis we are taking extraordinary measures to stop the spread of misinformation and disrupt disinformation campaigns online."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.