Recently, the tech industry has been rocked by a wave of layoffs at some of the world's largest technology companies including Google, Meta, Spotify, and Amazon. This sudden loss of jobs has created a global panic, with thousands of people rushing to secure employment amid fears of a potential recession.

In the wake of these layoffs, former employees have taken to social media to share their stories, express their disappointment, and question the ethics of these companies.

One former Google employee, Ali Neil, made headlines after she was laid off while on a mental health leave. In a post on LinkedIn, Neil expressed her shock at being let go by the company. Despite her disappointment, she remained positive and stated that her time at Google was a proud moment in her life and that there is still so much left to explore and give 110% towards. She expressed gratitude to her managers who had a great impact on her and emphasized that a company is just an entity and not an identity.

Click to read full post by Neil.

Another former Google employee, Tommy York, claimed that he was laid off while on bereavement leave for the death of his mother. In his post on LinkedIn, York expressed his disappointment with the lack of sensitivity that companies like Google have towards their employees’ mental health. He added that he was tired and disappointed, and that he probably would have written about mental health as a positive part of the culture at companies like Google, if things had turned out differently.

These stories highlight the human impact of layoffs and the toll they take on employees’ mental health. This wave of layoffs has sparked a larger conversation about the responsibility that companies have towards their employees, especially in times of uncertainty and crisis. In the midst of all this, it’s important to remember that the individuals affected are more than just employees, they are human beings with families, dreams, and aspirations.

Google announced that it is laying off 6% of its global workforce, or around 12,000 employees earlier this month. These layoffs have sparked widespread concern and criticism, and have led to calls for companies to be more responsible and sensitive towards their employees. While the tech industry has always been known for its rapid change and innovation, it’s crucial for companies to be mindful of the impact that their actions have on people’s lives.