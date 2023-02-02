One former Google employee, Ali Neil, made headlines after she was laid off while on a mental health leave. In a post on LinkedIn, Neil expressed her shock at being let go by the company. Despite her disappointment, she remained positive and stated that her time at Google was a proud moment in her life and that there is still so much left to explore and give 110% towards. She expressed gratitude to her managers who had a great impact on her and emphasized that a company is just an entity and not an identity.

